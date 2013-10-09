Oct 9 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.7 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.3 percent. * Asian share prices sagged on Wednesday as the U.S. budget deadlock dragged on and further chipped away at investors' confidence that a deal will be reached before a mid-October deadline to avoid a debt default. Ÿ * U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday after a White House official said U.S. President Barack Obama will nominate Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to be the next head of the U.S. central Bank. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release trade data for September around 1130 IST (0600 GMT). * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is visiting the United States from Oct. 8-14 to attend the G-20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Deputies meeting in Washington on Oct. 9-10, and the World Bank/IMF's annual meeting from Oct. 10-12. * RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty is attending an event organised by private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank and is expected to speak on financial inclusion at 0845 GMT. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Apollo Tyres says "feels that some price reduction is warranted" in Cooper deal - Tata Steel looking at $1 bln bond sale to refinance debt-sources - Fresh hurdle for Hindustan Zinc stake sale; Parliament nod needed - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/kuw63v) Starved of gold, Indians may import record volumes of silver - Bayer CropScience may buy under 26 pct stake in Hyderabad-based Kaveri Seeds - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/muw63v) PNB, OBC cut interest rate on car, consumer goods loans - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nuw63v) RBI Governor Rajan vows to free markets for $1 trln core sector investments - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/puw63v) India's DLF sells non-core assets worth $24 mln to pare debt - Tata Power buys Gujarat wind farm AES Saurashtra - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/quw63v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)