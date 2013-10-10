Oct 10 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.25 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.2 percent. * Japanese stocks rose to a one-week high and the dollar pulled further away from an eight-month low on Thursday, as investors grew hopeful that Washington will end the political wrangling and break the U.S. fiscal impasse that has sapped market confidence. Ÿ * The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Wednesday as Republicans and Democrats in Congress showed early signs of a possible break in the impasse, and U.S. President Barack Obama invited both sides for talks about ending the government shutdown, now in its ninth day. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Nod likely for State Bank of India's Rs 80 bln QIP or FPO - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bad73v) Apollo bid for Cooper at risk unless price is cut-sources - IFC plans to raise $1 bln from rupee-linked bond programme for projects in India - Mauritius to plug double tax treaty loophole - Mint (link.reuters.com/cad73v) Tata Chemicals to restructure European operations - Mint (link.reuters.com/dad73v) India Ratings downgrades IVRCL desalination project - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fad73v) India Reliance's Aug oil imports up 6.7 pct y/y-trade - Indian regulator to formulate rules for cancelling errant trades - Shah, Massey step down from MCX-SX board - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gad73v) DoT sets Rs 20.6 bln spectrum fee for cancelled licences - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/had73v) Etihad airways to buy five Boeing 777 aircraft from Air India - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/jad73v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)