Oct 11 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 1.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 1.25 percent. * Asian stocks jumped to three-week highs on Friday, propelled by gains on Wall Street as investors took a chance and cheered perceived progress to avert a possible U.S. default, even as questions remained over whether a deal could be struck.

* Major U.S. stock indexes posted their strongest rally in more than nine months on Thursday after signs of progress in negotiations to raise the U.S. debt limit.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Infosys Ltd, India's No.2 software services company, will report fiscal second-quarter earnings. * India's statistics ministry will release industrial output data for August around 5.30 PM IST (1200 GMT).

EXCLUSIVE-India in talks with JP Morgan, others to join bond indexes-sources India's central bank chief says country is not in crisis. Ranbaxy gets important breather - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/tek73v) India Reliance gears to enter Venezuela's exploration sector India markets regulator looks to revive REITs, issues draft guidelines India cbank allows lenders to borrow from global multilateral bodies Finmin for cap on gas prices from RIL's KG-D6; higher prices only after finding out reason for output fall - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mek73v) P Chidambaram to support doing away with 5/20 aviation rule - PTI via Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pek73v) West Bengal accepts Indian Oil's financial bid for Haldia Petrochem - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qek73v) With few new corporate bonds, LIC turns to NCD issues - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/rek73v) Glenmark files suit to enforce licence pact - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wek73v) IFC launches $1 billion offshore rupee bond - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xek73v) Oil ministry likely to take the subsidy yoke off Gail's back - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/buk73v) Walmart keeps the door open for India retail play - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/sek73v) Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio gets DoT nod for Universal Telecom Licence - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nek73v)

(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)