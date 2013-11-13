Nov 13 GLOBAL MARKET ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.69 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan 0.92 percent lower.

* Asian shares sagged and the dollar wobbled on Wednesday as investors pondered mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about when the U.S. central bank would start to pare its asset-buying stimulus.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday after rising bond yields increased debate over how soon the Federal Reserve would start trimming its stimulus program.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

* Results on Wednesday: State Bank of India, ONGC Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd , Coal India Ltd

* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram at exporters' event at 0430 GMT.

* India's foreign investment regulator to consider Vodafone's India unit stake buy.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's September industrial output accelerates -

India's CPI inflation quickens to 10.09 pct in Oct - govt -

Reliance Communications, Vodafone unit boost India telecoms outlook -

Multi-national ratings agency to launch as alternative to Big Three -

Etihad wins India competition watchdog nod for $325 mln Jet Air stake buy -

Indian Oil in talks to buy Petronas' 10 pct stake in Canadian gas asset - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/tam64v)

India's Reliance Capital July-Sept net down 55 pct -

India's HPCL may buy 6 mln bbls Iran oil if govt backs insurers -

Gillette India says floor price for share sale set at 1650 rupees/shr -

India's United Spirits says has declared lock out at Palakkad bottling unit -

India's Tata Global Beverages July-Sept net up 51 pct -

Tata Global Beverages says Mount Everest Mineral Water to be merged with co -

Piramal Enterprises to roll out home loan business soon - Mint (link.reuters.com/vam64v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)