Nov 14 GLOBAL MARKET ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.62
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is 1.02 percent higher.
* Asian share markets were set to bounce on Thursday after
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed has "more
work to do" to help the economy, spurring U.S. stocks higher and
putting the dollar on the defensive.
* U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rose as much as 0.3
percent to a record high in Asian trade on Thursday after
Federal Reserve Chairman-elect Janet Yellen said the U.S.
central bank has "more work to do" to help an economy and a
labour market that are still underperforming.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Headline WPI inflation data for October.
* British PM Cameroon to meet Indian Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India cbank governor urges 'deep breath' after market tumble
Tata Steel says Europe remains challenging despite uptick
Coal India Q2 profit slips on lower prices, subdued demand
India ONGC's flat profit worries as growth financing eyed
Tractors drive Mahindra Q2 profit up 10 pct [ID:nL4N0IY2LS
H&M gets Foreign Investment Promotion Board nod - Economic
Times (link.reuters.com/tys64v)
Diageo exits Tamil Nadu over graft laws - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/xys64v)
Fitch: Indian Public Banks Struggle to Raise Basel III
Capital
India Reliance Communications looking to hive off assets to
cut debt
State Bank of India posts steepest quarterly profit fall in
over 2 years
India's Sun Pharma Sept-qtr net profit surges
Jaguar Land Rover mulling opening of Brazil car plant
Reliance Power won't challenge Sebi regulation on mergers
and amalgamations - Economic Times - (link.reuters.com/vys64v)
Reliance willing to give bank guarantee to get higher gas
price - Business Line(link.reuters.com/bat64v)
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)