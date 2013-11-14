Nov 14 GLOBAL MARKET ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.62 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.02 percent higher.

* Asian share markets were set to bounce on Thursday after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed has "more work to do" to help the economy, spurring U.S. stocks higher and putting the dollar on the defensive.

* U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rose as much as 0.3 percent to a record high in Asian trade on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman-elect Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank has "more work to do" to help an economy and a labour market that are still underperforming.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

* Headline WPI inflation data for October.

* British PM Cameroon to meet Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India cbank governor urges 'deep breath' after market tumble

Tata Steel says Europe remains challenging despite uptick

Coal India Q2 profit slips on lower prices, subdued demand

India ONGC's flat profit worries as growth financing eyed

Tractors drive Mahindra Q2 profit up 10 pct [ID:nL4N0IY2LS

H&M gets Foreign Investment Promotion Board nod - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tys64v)

Diageo exits Tamil Nadu over graft laws - Times of India (link.reuters.com/xys64v)

Fitch: Indian Public Banks Struggle to Raise Basel III Capital

India Reliance Communications looking to hive off assets to cut debt

State Bank of India posts steepest quarterly profit fall in over 2 years

India's Sun Pharma Sept-qtr net profit surges

Jaguar Land Rover mulling opening of Brazil car plant

Reliance Power won't challenge Sebi regulation on mergers and amalgamations - Economic Times - (link.reuters.com/vys64v)

Reliance willing to give bank guarantee to get higher gas price - Business Line(link.reuters.com/bat64v) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)