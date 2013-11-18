GLOBAL MARKET ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is up 0.67
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan 0.88 percent higher.
* Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Monday,
encouraged both by the prospect of extended stimulus in the
United States and real economic reform in China.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new highs on Friday for a
sixth straight week of gains, as investors continued to take
cues from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who told a
Senate Committee it was too early to end the central bank's
stimulus.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India's 80 billion rupees bond purchases.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Indian steelmakers look to bid for low-quality Goan iron ore
India finance min pledges to meet deficit goals after tough
week in markets
Uniform rise in gas price for producers likely soon -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vuh74v)
Centre, states for unified GST authority to ease burden on
traders and companies - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/jyh74v)
Rupee trade favoured with Japan, S Korea to retain dollar -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/byh74v)
India's BSE to launch currency, interest rate derivatives in
December
Axis Bank to be 'foreign-owned' after hike in overseas
investment - PTI via Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xuh74v)
Sebi to make frauds disclosures a must; may unveil norms
today to improve transparency - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zuh74v)
Falling world production may end sugar surplus phase -ISO
India's GDP growth seen between 5-5.5 pct in 2013/14-finance
minister
India cbank chief: no single data point to decide next
policy move
Appeal of Cooper-Apollo merger dispute ruling set for Dec.
19
WGC sees China well ahead of India as world's No.1 gold
consumer
Mahindra inks pact to set up steel service plant in Pune -
PTI via Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wuh74v)
Tata Motors, other automakers on austerity drive to cut
costs - Mint (link.reuters.com/gyh74v)
OIJIF ups stake in NCDEX, buys more shares from Jaypee
Capital Services - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hyh74v)
Ranbaxy looks to sell India-made generic medicines in Japan
- Business Standard (link.reuters.com/kyh74v)
