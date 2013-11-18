GLOBAL MARKET ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is up 0.67 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan 0.88 percent higher. * Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Monday, encouraged both by the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and real economic reform in China. * The Dow and the S&P 500 hit new highs on Friday for a sixth straight week of gains, as investors continued to take cues from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, who told a Senate Committee it was too early to end the central bank's stimulus. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India's 80 billion rupees bond purchases. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified these third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Indian steelmakers look to bid for low-quality Goan iron ore India finance min pledges to meet deficit goals after tough week in markets Uniform rise in gas price for producers likely soon - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vuh74v) Centre, states for unified GST authority to ease burden on traders and companies - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/jyh74v) Rupee trade favoured with Japan, S Korea to retain dollar - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/byh74v) India's BSE to launch currency, interest rate derivatives in December Axis Bank to be 'foreign-owned' after hike in overseas investment - PTI via Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xuh74v) Sebi to make frauds disclosures a must; may unveil norms today to improve transparency - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zuh74v) Falling world production may end sugar surplus phase -ISO India's GDP growth seen between 5-5.5 pct in 2013/14-finance minister India cbank chief: no single data point to decide next policy move Appeal of Cooper-Apollo merger dispute ruling set for Dec. 19 WGC sees China well ahead of India as world's No.1 gold consumer Mahindra inks pact to set up steel service plant in Pune - PTI via Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wuh74v) Tata Motors, other automakers on austerity drive to cut costs - Mint (link.reuters.com/gyh74v) OIJIF ups stake in NCDEX, buys more shares from Jaypee Capital Services - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hyh74v) Ranbaxy looks to sell India-made generic medicines in Japan - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/kyh74v) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)