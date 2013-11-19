GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.18 percent, after gaining 1.65 percent in the previous session, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.31 percent higher. * Asian shares slipped back from a two-week high on Tuesday after the previous session's hefty gains on China's economic reform plans, while the dollar was on the defensive on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus a little longer. * The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended lower on Monday while the Dow failed to close above its milestone level of 16,000 as stocks sold off late in the session following Carl Icahn's cautious comments on the equities market. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press conference after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, leader of the ruling coalition alliance, inaugurate an All Women's Bank. (1030 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified these third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's capital market regulator seeks better disclosures from companies GIC, 4 others to vote against $560.5 million Ambuja-Holcim deal - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ceq74v) Power Grid Corp of India files for follow on offering of 787 mln shares. Coal India hikes transportation charge; power cost may go up slightly - PTI via Business Standard (link.reuters.com/keq74v) Blackstone to buy Mumbai's iconic Express Towers with Panchshil Realty for $144.1 million - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/deq74v) Top realty firms like DLF, Oberoi Realty see sales fall 40-70 percent in Sept quarter - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/feq74v) The end of easy money: India pushes to develop money markets Goods and services tax back to drawing board - Mint (link.reuters.com/neq74v) Goyal cuts Jet holding by 7.9 percent ahead of board meet - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/peq74v) To stop misuse of free trade agreements, finance ministry plans text review - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/geq74v) RIL board wants investment focus to be on telecom and petrochemicals - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/heq74v) PowerMin did not favour NHPC disinvestment via offer for sale route: Officials - PTI via Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jeq74v) Trai, DoT on warpath over CDMA auctions - Times of India (link.reuters.com/meq74v) ($1 = 62.4450 rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)