GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.33 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.4 percent lower * The dollar was under pressure but global shares found support on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated the Fed's commitment to easy policy, cementing expectations its stimulus will stay for the rest of year. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 retreating further from milestone levels, led by a slide in Best Buy after a disappointing outlook. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's second largest motorcycle maker, is holding a media interaction in New Delhi with Austrian off-road motorbike maker KTM, in which the Indian company holds a 48 percent stake. * Russian conglomerate Sistema's unlisted Indian mobile phone services unit holds a presser to announce its quarterly earnings. * Asian Development Bank chief Rajat Nag plans to speak on challenges facing India, including the recent pullback in growth, currency weakness, and capital outflows