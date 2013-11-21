GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.41 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1 percent lower. * Asian stocks stumbled and the dollar stood tall on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting hinted at stimulus tapering, while the euro was pressured by speculation of more easing by the European Central Bank. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting said the central bank could begin to scale back its stimulus program at one of its next few meetings. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is attending an event at the National University of Singapore. He is likely to speak about signs of green shoots in the Indian economy, growing at the slowest pace in a decade, and the government's efforts to revive investment in manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. * India's opposition party's prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi, to address a rally in Agra in Uttar Pradesh state. * The ruling Congress party's vice president and a contender to the prime ministerial post, Rahul Gandhi, will address a rally at Champai in Mizoram state. * India's central bank to release report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified these third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Government vows diesel decontrol, mum on way forward without raising rates sharply (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/pud84v) Coal India import tender seeks 5 mln tonnes for power firm Indian sugar rises on hopes of import duty hike RBI gets $22.7 bln via forex swap schemes so far IEA and emerging countries to collaborate more closely Petrovietnam, India's ONGC Videsh sign oil exploration pact -report GSPC to pick up only 1 pct equity in ONGC petro project (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/qud84v) Honda plans to build a car in India, launch 3 vehicles and beef up local R&D team (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/rud84v) FMCG firms may get high brand investments in Q3 (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/sud84v) Companies may shell out 30 pct market value of acquired operator's spectrum (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/tud84v) India's Jet Airways says closes deal with Etihad India's GAIL eyes 1 mtpa US LNG sales through Singapore trade unit Sebi panel plans to revamp Esop rule (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/vud84v) Mahanagar Gas plans Rs 1,000 crore IPO next year: Sources (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/xud84v) Reciprocity sword hangs over big foreign banks (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/cyd84v) UP gives in to sugar mills' pressure on cane pricing (Business Line) (link.reuters.com/fyd84v) SC raps Sahara for mockery of its order (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/dyd84v) Pan-India 3G a step closer as defence, DoT near deal (Financial Express) (link.reuters.com/gyd84v) FMC tightens scrutiny on MCX (Mint) (link.reuters.com/jyd84v) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)