GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.12 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.6 percent higher * Japanese stocks scaled six-month peaks on Friday as the yen took a spill, though other Asian markets lagged behind as investors become resigned to an inevitable slowdown in U.S. stimulus. * The Dow industrials closed above 16,000 for the first time on Thursday as stocks rebounded from three days of weakness, after economic data pointed to a slowly improving labor market and subdued inflation. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * An Indian ministerial panel meets on Friday to discuss reserve prices for two bands of spectrum and other rules for a round of auction planned in January. * India's foreign reserves data (1130 GMT) * Siemens Ltd FY13 earnings results INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified these third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Modi campaign stirs religious divide in India's heartland Government wants to tweak divestment policy to meet Rs 40,000 crore target this fiscal (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/fam84v) India c.bank raises concerns about bank loans, debt recovery Telecom regulator Trai may submit spectrum trading norms on January 15 (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/ham84v) Moily to meet investors on Monday (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/pam84v) Home prices rise in 12 Indian cities despite economy woes-survey Most on India cbank panel backed rate hike ahead of last review India sugar cane price row to delay crushing start to December Headline inflation seen easing to near 5 pct- Chidambaram USDA hikes global sugar inventory f'cast to record 43.4 mln tns Nokia asks Indian court to release factory seized in tax dispute Indian Oil Corp makes first buy of Canadian oil -trade Ajay Piramal Group, Canada Pension Plan to build realty finance company (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/zyk84v) Ambuja-Holcim deal gets 67 pct favorable vote from institutional investors (Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/bam84v) Sesa Sterlite fixes record date for paying interest (PTI via Economic Times) (link.reuters.com/gam84v) Tata's spending on R&D up to 2.5 pct of revenue (Business Standard) (link.reuters.com/mam84v) NSEL Forum close to striking a deal with Financial Tech (Business Line) (link.reuters.com/qam84v) Torrent in talks to buy India business of Elder Pharma (Times of India) (link.reuters.com/ram84v)