GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.42 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.56 percent higher. * Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after Iran and six world powers sealed a deal curbing its nuclear programme, a fillip for global economic growth that found expression in heartier share prices in Tokyo and Seoul. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing above 1,800 for the first time and healthcare names leading the way higher. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Elections will be held in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh later in the day, part of a five-state poll seen as a warm-up for the national elections, the world's biggest democratic exercise INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified these third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Indian fund managers fumble even as stocks hit record highs India to seek rupee trade payments to support battered currency Finance ministry turns down oil ministry plea for 1 trillion rupees ($15.90 billion) cess pool - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/xus84v) Financial Technologies likely to put its warehousing arm NBHC on the bloc - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rus84v) Tough road lies ahead after landmark Iran nuclear deal FMCG major ITC sets up store locator to give sales a big push - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nus84v) BSNL, PowerGrid and RailTel to get 27 billion rupees ($429.3 million) for optic fibre rollout - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mus84v) Ministers back diluted plans of cheaper telecom spectrum price Indian units of Pfizer and Wyeth to merge Diageo plans to bet on its luxury portfolio in India - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pus84v) Cairn India to spend $1 bln on buyback - Bloomberg NREGA wages to shoot up ahead of polls; UPA looks to reap rich gains - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qus84v) UP sugar industry, Akhilesh govt fail to resolve cane price issue - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/wus84v) Ranbaxy may sell off Biovel, exit vaccine business - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zus84v) Local carriers like Jet Airways, IndiGo and SpiceJet in a fix over boosting overseas flights - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sus84v) AirAsia India may get permit to fly in January - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tus84v) India's NHPC says to buy back 1.23 bln shares Hike in EU customs duty to hit exports - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/vus84v) ($1 = 62.8900 rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)