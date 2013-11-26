GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down
0.62 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is 0.21 percent higher.
* Oil prices recovered on Tuesday after the previous
session's slide as traders questioned how quickly the Iranian
nuclear accord.
* The Dow industrials eked out a slim gain on Monday to end
at another record high, after the Nasdaq topped 4,000 for the
first time in 13 years and then slipped to close below that
level.
EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India oil minister press conference in Mumbai.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India coking coal imports to jump as steelmakers shift to
low-grade iron ore
Banks collect over $25 bln from special dollar swap window:
RBI - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/wez84v)
Diageo offers to sell Whyte & Mackay whisky assets
India ready to start Iran oil cash transfer after deal
Jaguar Land Rover plans $437 million Brazil factory
-government
Bharti shelves DTH stake sale move - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/xez84v)
We are adding 1 mt capacity every year for next 5years:
Tata Steel - Mint (link.reuters.com/zez84v)
Govt plans concessional GST for small business - Financial
Express (link.reuters.com/buz84v)
Tata, Adani among nine in fray for Odisha power project -
Business Line (link.reuters.com/cuz84v)
India power firm NTPC seeks 12 mln T coal imports per year
State Bank of India executive in bribery probe put on leave
Pfizer set to change India management structure in line with
global model - Mint (link.reuters.com/duz84v)
Bharti Airtel picks 6 banks for Euro-denominated bonds - IFR
Redington India to sell NBFC arm to promoter - Economic
Times (link.reuters.com/fuz84v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)