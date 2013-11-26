GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.62 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.21 percent higher.

* Oil prices recovered on Tuesday after the previous session's slide as traders questioned how quickly the Iranian nuclear accord.

* The Dow industrials eked out a slim gain on Monday to end at another record high, after the Nasdaq topped 4,000 for the first time in 13 years and then slipped to close below that level.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

* India oil minister press conference in Mumbai.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

* NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India coking coal imports to jump as steelmakers shift to low-grade iron ore

Banks collect over $25 bln from special dollar swap window: RBI - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/wez84v)

Diageo offers to sell Whyte & Mackay whisky assets

India ready to start Iran oil cash transfer after deal

Jaguar Land Rover plans $437 million Brazil factory -government

Bharti shelves DTH stake sale move - Times of India (link.reuters.com/xez84v)

We are adding 1 mt capacity every year for next 5years: Tata Steel - Mint (link.reuters.com/zez84v)

Govt plans concessional GST for small business - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/buz84v)

Tata, Adani among nine in fray for Odisha power project - Business Line (link.reuters.com/cuz84v)

India power firm NTPC seeks 12 mln T coal imports per year

State Bank of India executive in bribery probe put on leave

Pfizer set to change India management structure in line with global model - Mint (link.reuters.com/duz84v)

Bharti Airtel picks 6 banks for Euro-denominated bonds - IFR

Redington India to sell NBFC arm to promoter - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fuz84v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)