Nov 27 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.3
percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is down 0.1 percent.
* Asian share markets nudged into the red on Wednesday following
an uninspiring performance by Wall Street, while a dip in the
dollar against the yen prompted profit-taking on Japanese
stocks.
* The Nasdaq composite index closed above 4,000 on Tuesday for
the first time since 2000, while the Dow and S&P ended barely
changed.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Reliance may win India gas price hike with financial
guarantees -
Cairn India approves up to $917 mln share buyback -
Biocon, Mylan win India approval for breast cancer drug -
New tax regime soon for foreign portfolio investors -
Business Line (link.reuters.com/qeg94v)
India in talks to bond with Euroclear to attract funds -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/seg94v)
Sugar mills may get interest-free loans to beat crunch -
Financial Express (link.reuters.com/peg94v)
FDI, FII in drug firms to be capped at 49 pct - Financial
Chronicle (link.reuters.com/reg94v)
ONGC may buy into BHP blocks - Times of India (link.reuters.com/teg94v)
India market regulator issues draft rules for debt shelf
offering -
Government may roll out stricter pharma patent guidelines -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/veg94v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)