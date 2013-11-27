Nov 27 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.3 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.1 percent. * Asian share markets nudged into the red on Wednesday following an uninspiring performance by Wall Street, while a dip in the dollar against the yen prompted profit-taking on Japanese stocks. * The Nasdaq composite index closed above 4,000 on Tuesday for the first time since 2000, while the Dow and S&P ended barely changed.

Reliance may win India gas price hike with financial guarantees -

Cairn India approves up to $917 mln share buyback -

Biocon, Mylan win India approval for breast cancer drug -

New tax regime soon for foreign portfolio investors - Business Line (link.reuters.com/qeg94v)

India in talks to bond with Euroclear to attract funds - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/seg94v)

Sugar mills may get interest-free loans to beat crunch - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/peg94v)

FDI, FII in drug firms to be capped at 49 pct - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/reg94v)

ONGC may buy into BHP blocks - Times of India (link.reuters.com/teg94v)

India market regulator issues draft rules for debt shelf offering -

Government may roll out stricter pharma patent guidelines - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/veg94v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)