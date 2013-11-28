GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.54 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.56 percent.

* Japanese stocks charged towards a 5-1/2 year peak on Thursday after the yen fell sharply on the back of relatively positive U.S. economic data, while other regional share markets edged modestly higher.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Wednesday, led by Hewlett-Packard's jump a day after the personal computer maker's earnings, while the Nasdaq finished at a 13-year high.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

* India economic affairs secretary, stock market regulator chief to speak at an event on corporate bond market.

* India cabinet to meet on Bali WTO deliberations. (1130 GMT)

* The Mahindra Group is holding a press conference to announce a "strategic initiative". (1000 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

Rural India shows signs of economic revival but wider outlook glum

India's Tata withdraws application for bank licence

Indian ministries clash over capping foreign stakes in drug firms

With L&T deal through, Vedanta's bauxite woes in Orissa largely over - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/tym94v)

Tata Power's generation rises 62 pct in H1FY14 - PTI in Financial Express (link.reuters.com/vym94v)

India's ISMA sees sugar farmers, mills standoff resolved soon

ALSTOM T&D India says price band for share issue to be 159-174 rupees/share

Temasek unit buys stake in NYSE-listed India firm - Business Times

Gammon gets a lifeline from lenders - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wym94v)

Varun Shipping set to lose licence to operate Indian-registered ships - Mint (link.reuters.com/xym94v)