Nov 29 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.16 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is unchanged.

* Japanese stocks paused for breath on Friday after hitting their highest closing level in nearly six years on Thursday, though they are still on track for their best November gain since 1998 as the yen tumbled.

* U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving day holiday.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India to release September-quarter GDP data at 1200 GMT.

* India's April-October fiscal deficit data. (0630GMT)

* Infrastructure data for September

* RBI to release bank reserves, forex data at 1130GMT

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India's sugar output could slip if price row drags on -

In the Gandhi political bastion, India's rural poor eye Modi's promise -

ANALYSIS-As bad loans mount, India gets tough on "wilful" default -

CNG prices may rise by up to 50 percent - Times of India (link.reuters.com/dur94v)

Tata Motors, JLR explore joint products - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/fur94v)

India cbank: Non-bank fin cos can increase stakes in insurance JVs -

UPA's 750 bln rupee self-employment plan for 70 mln rural homes - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gur94v)

India set to up Qatar's airline seats quota - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hur94v)

US apparel retailer Gap in JV talks with Arvind Brands - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jur94v)

Astra sets up JV with Tata Power - INVESTOR DAILY -

Mahindra Engineering Services may merge with Tech Mahindra - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kur94v) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)