Dec 2 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.12 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.05 percent. * Asian shares edged lower and the dollar gave up some of its recent gains against the yen on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited key U.S. data this week and took heart from a decent reading on China manufacturing. * Nasdaq unofficially closes up 15.14 points, or 0.37 percent, at 4,059.89. FACTORS TO WATCH * November factory PMI data * State-run Power Grid Corp of India holds a press conference ahead of a $1.2 billion share sale. * India's largest power producer, NTPC, holds press conference on tax free bond sale.

India's economy makes cautious recovery in September quarter -

India's April-Oct fiscal deficit touches 84 pct of full-year target - govt -

Indian state resolves sugar cane price row, crushing to start -

India's Power Grid sets price band for follow on offer at 85-90 rupees/shr -

India cbank extends time for banks to set interest rate on non-resident deposits to Jan 31 -

India's IOC raises diesel prices by 1 pct -

Carmakers to increase prices in January - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jyx94v)

Power companies breathe easy as government plans loan recast - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kyx94v)

Mahindra November sales fall 18 pct -

Tata Motors November sales fell 38.6 pct -

Wipro chief Azim Premji may hike stake in JM Financial by 5 pct - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myx94v)

GAIL's $3-billion pipelines on hold for want of buyers - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/pyx94v)

M&M to set up Europe R&D centre in a year - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/qyx94v)

Idea Cellular's board approves increase in FII limit to 49 pct -

India's L&T evaluates alternatives for monetisation of certain assets of L&T IDPL -

India forex reserves up at $286.26 bln as of Nov 22-cbank -

India's market regulator relaxes rules for infra debt funds -

India cbank to launch CPI-linked bonds for retail investors in second half of Dec -

Coal India says jobs protest losing it 200,000 T of output a day -

India's Videocon to seek shareholder nod to raise up to $800 mln -

India central bank says to let lenders sell insurance broking services -