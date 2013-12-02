Dec 2 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.12
percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is up 0.05 percent.
* Asian shares edged lower and the dollar gave up some of its
recent gains against the yen on Monday, as investors cautiously
awaited key U.S. data this week and took heart from a decent
reading on China manufacturing.
* Nasdaq unofficially closes up 15.14 points, or 0.37
percent, at 4,059.89.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* November factory PMI data
* State-run Power Grid Corp of India holds a press conference
ahead of a $1.2 billion share sale.
* India's largest power producer, NTPC, holds press conference
on tax free bond sale.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India's economy makes cautious recovery in September quarter
-
India's April-Oct fiscal deficit touches 84 pct of full-year
target - govt -
Indian state resolves sugar cane price row, crushing to
start -
India's Power Grid sets price band for follow on offer at
85-90 rupees/shr -
India cbank extends time for banks to set interest rate on
non-resident deposits to Jan 31 -
India's IOC raises diesel prices by 1 pct -
Carmakers to increase prices in January - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/jyx94v)
Power companies breathe easy as government plans loan
recast - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kyx94v)
Mahindra November sales fall 18 pct -
Tata Motors November sales fell 38.6 pct -
Wipro chief Azim Premji may hike stake in JM Financial by 5
pct - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/myx94v)
GAIL's $3-billion pipelines on hold for want of buyers -
Financial Express (link.reuters.com/pyx94v)
M&M to set up Europe R&D centre in a year - Financial
Express (link.reuters.com/qyx94v)
Idea Cellular's board approves increase in FII limit to 49
pct -
India's L&T evaluates alternatives for monetisation of
certain assets of L&T IDPL -
India forex reserves up at $286.26 bln as of Nov 22-cbank -
India's market regulator relaxes rules for infra debt funds
-
India cbank to launch CPI-linked bonds for retail investors
in second half of Dec -
Coal India says jobs protest losing it 200,000 T of output a
day -
India's Videocon to seek shareholder nod to raise up to $800
mln -
India central bank says to let lenders sell insurance
broking services -
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)