Dec 3 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.54 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.56 percent. * Asian shares slipped and the dollar firmed on Tuesday as an unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity gauge bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will soon reduce its stimulus, while the yen tumbled on speculation of further central bank easing. * U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with investors unable to find new reasons to keep pushing shares higher after eight straight weeks of gains, while the mining sector slid alongside sharp drops in precious metals prices.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's Prime Minister and oil minister to address Asia Gas Partnership Summit on Dec 3-4.

* State-run Power Grid Corp of India Ltd $1.15 billion share sale, part of New Delhi's drive to revive its divestment programme, opens on Dec 3 and closes on Dec 6

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India current account gap narrows; economy seen improving -

India's finance minister sees signs of economic recovery, expects FY14 GDP growth at 5 pct -

India's Oct. infrastructure output down 0.6 pct y/y - govt -

India's Wipro to buy US mortgage services firm for $75 million -

India's Hero MotoCorp Nov sales up 5.62 pct -

RBI's new guidelines for banks' stress-tests from Apr - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kag25v)

Road builder IRB urges India to offer up new highways for bidding -

Cairn strikes east coast oil bounty, 10,000 bpd output likely from 2017 - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/mag25v)

H&M gets govt nod to invest $115 mln in India -

US based Children's Place may partner Arvind - Times of India (link.reuters.com/nag25v)

GMR Infra seeks gas plant's fixed cost from AP discom - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/pag25v)

Tata Steel, New Millennium may rope in partners for Taconite JV - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/qag25v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)