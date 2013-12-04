GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.5
percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is down 0.48 percent.
* Asian shares could come under pressure on Wednesday after
the world's share markets were rattled by fears of an impending
reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus following
positive U.S. data.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 fell for a third straight day on
Tuesday, dropping from record levels in a broad decline as
investors took profits amid signs of a weak holiday shopping
season.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* State-run Power Grid Corp of India's $1.15
billion share sale, part of New Delhi's drive to revive its
divestment programme, closes on Dec. 6.
* RBI t-bill sale.
* India November Services PMI.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India ministers back plan for spectrum fee in telecom M&A
deals
Bullion smuggling outstrips narcotics to feed India's gold
habit
INTERVIEW-Iran's Indian bank looks to life after sanctions
windfall
Finance Ministry favours open offer, auction route for
Hindustan Zinc, Balco stake sale - Business Line (link.reuters.com/tym25v)
Telecom department slams 6 billion rupees penalty on Idea
over Spice merger - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vym25v)
Sesa gets a foreign hand to cut Cairn buyout debt - Business
Standard (link.reuters.com/wym25v)
Tata Motors commits 30 mln stg to UK's National Automotive
Innovation Campus
GMR puts Emco Energy up for sale to reduce debt - Economic
Times (link.reuters.com/xym25v)
Captive coal miners may get to sell surplus output -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zym25v)
RIL-BP front-runner for picking 25 pct stake in Mundra
Terminal - Business Line (link.reuters.com/ban25v)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)