GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.5 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.48 percent.

* Asian shares could come under pressure on Wednesday after the world's share markets were rattled by fears of an impending reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus following positive U.S. data.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 fell for a third straight day on Tuesday, dropping from record levels in a broad decline as investors took profits amid signs of a weak holiday shopping season.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* State-run Power Grid Corp of India's $1.15 billion share sale, part of New Delhi's drive to revive its divestment programme, closes on Dec. 6.

* RBI t-bill sale.

* India November Services PMI.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India ministers back plan for spectrum fee in telecom M&A deals

Bullion smuggling outstrips narcotics to feed India's gold habit

INTERVIEW-Iran's Indian bank looks to life after sanctions windfall

Finance Ministry favours open offer, auction route for Hindustan Zinc, Balco stake sale - Business Line (link.reuters.com/tym25v)

Telecom department slams 6 billion rupees penalty on Idea over Spice merger - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vym25v)

Sesa gets a foreign hand to cut Cairn buyout debt - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/wym25v)

Tata Motors commits 30 mln stg to UK's National Automotive Innovation Campus

GMR puts Emco Energy up for sale to reduce debt - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xym25v)

Captive coal miners may get to sell surplus output - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/zym25v)

RIL-BP front-runner for picking 25 pct stake in Mundra Terminal - Business Line (link.reuters.com/ban25v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)