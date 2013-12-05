Dec 5 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 1.3 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.24 percent. * Asian markets were off to a nervous start on Thursday as never- ending speculation about the fate of U.S. stimulus lifted bond yields, while Japanese shares tried to find their footing after taking a spill. * The Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday after investors found few reasons to make big moves, with uncertainty remaining over when the Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's parliament opens for the winter session (Dec. 5-20). * Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will inaugurate a telecoms event organised by industry body FICCI and the telecommunications ministry

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

