GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan trading 0.35 percent higher. * Asian shares gave up earlier gains on Monday after the China HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to an eight-month low in March. * U.S. stocks slipped on Friday, as investors booked profits in momentum names heading into the weekend, wiping out early gains that had pushed the S&P 500 to an intraday record high. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's first-half borrowing projection for 2014/15, expected during the week. * A committee set up by the Supreme Court of India is expected to submit a report on the limit to be placed on Goa's iron ore production * The Supreme Court of India will also start hearing an appeal to ban mining in Odisha state, and petitions against the gas pricing formula approved by a cabinet panel in June last year that allowed a steep increase in gas prices from $4.2 a unit from this April. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Reliance Industries eyes extra gains from gas pricing - Times of India (link.reuters.com/qeb87v) Moody's warns Novelis of rating downgrade - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/peb87v) India's Chidambaram election shy as party popularity slides - Indian farmers driven to suicide as hail ruins crops - IFCI gets offer from IDBI Bank for stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India - Trent says Tesco to buy shares held by unit THL for about 1.5 billion rupees - MCX-SX says extended subscription period of rights issue till April 17, 2014 - Balamara Resources signs MOU with Gujarat State Fertilizers - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)