GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.12 percent. * Asian shares were in a defensive mode on Tuesday after Wall Street fell overnight, though still-vague hopes of a new stimulus plan in China could improve investor sentiment. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with some of the market's recent best performers like technology and biotech shares leading the way down. Concerns that the crisis in Ukraine could escalate gave investors a reason to drop some of the market's biggest trading favourites. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India Supreme Court scheduled to hear Sahara vs SEBI case at 2:00 PM. * India's supreme court will also hear petitions against the gas pricing formula approved by a cabinet panel in June last year that allowed a steep increase in gas prices from $4.2 a unit from this April. * Sistema Shyam TeleServices, majority owned by Russian conglomerate Sistema, holds a presser at 11:30 am to talk about company's plans. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Indian election panel seeks deferment of gas price hike India's Jaiprakash to sell stake in cement unit India's ONGC to invest $406 mln in Arabian sea oil field Financial Technologies (India) to sell stake in IEX for 728.9 mln rupees Tata Steel's 25-acre land parcel fetches 11.55 bln rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xyj87v) Mahindra, Honda, Tata looking to hike car prices next month - PTI in Times of India (link.reuters.com/wyj87v) Japan's Chubu in deal with India's GAIL to consider joint LNG buy Arvind Ltd says joins JV with PVH Corp for Calvin Klein ops in India (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)