GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.45 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.88 percent. * Asian shares raced to two-week highs on Wednesday, with investor confidence getting a much needed boost from upbeat U.S. data and lingering hopes China may take steps to stimulate its sagging economy. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a two-day decline as the hard-hit biotechnology sector regained its momentum and a strong read on consumer confidence increased optimism about the economy. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * The Confederation of Indian Industry holds its annual general meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, with a number of top policymakers and executives from Indian industry in attendance. * India Supreme Court resumes hearing of Sahara chief Subrata Roy's petition to be released from custody INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Poll panel may give conditional clearance for bank licences today - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/hyr87v) Southern 'sweep' state could shape India's next government - India generic drugmakers' woes put new focus on quality over price - Russia's Rosneft, India's ONGC may join forces on oil flows - Telenor may raise stake in Uninor to 100 pct - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gyr87v) Jet Airways' acting CEO quits - Times of India (link.reuters.com/fyr87v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)