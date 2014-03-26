GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are
up 0.45 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index gains 0.88 percent.
* Asian shares raced to two-week highs on Wednesday, with
investor confidence getting a much needed boost from upbeat U.S.
data and lingering hopes China may take steps to stimulate its
sagging economy.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a
two-day decline as the hard-hit biotechnology sector regained
its momentum and a strong read on consumer confidence increased
optimism about the economy.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Confederation of Indian Industry holds its annual
general meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, with a number of top
policymakers and executives from Indian industry in attendance.
* India Supreme Court resumes hearing of Sahara chief
Subrata Roy's petition to be released from custody
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Poll panel may give conditional clearance for bank licences
today - Business Standard
(link.reuters.com/hyr87v)
Southern 'sweep' state could shape India's next government -
India generic drugmakers' woes put new focus on quality over
price -
Russia's Rosneft, India's ONGC may join forces on oil flows
-
Telenor may raise stake in Uninor to 100 pct - Economic
Times
(link.reuters.com/gyr87v)
Jet Airways' acting CEO quits - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/fyr87v)
