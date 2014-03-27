GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.11 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.15 percent. * Asian markets were in skittish mood on Thursday following a late dip on Wall Street, with Tokyo stocks slipping as investors counted down to a rise in sales tax that is expected to swat consumer spending and test the market's faith in Abenomics. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, led by losses in the technology and materials sectors, as geopolitical concerns rose after the United States and the European Union agreed to work together on tougher sanctions on Russia. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Weekly cabinet press briefing. * India Supreme Court to hear market regulator versus Sahara case. * Day 2 of the Confederation of Indian Industry's annual general meeting. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Court tells NTPC to keep up Delhi power supply during payment row Reliance money-laundering charges under apex court's scanner - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/qyz87v) Bharti and other larger African operators to sell towers in Africa - Bloomberg (link.reuters.com/ryz87v) India's Congress targets "inclusive" growth in election pitch India's BJP to welcome foreign defence investment, keep out big retailers UK's David Llyod eyes 20 pct stake in Talwalkars - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/syz87v) Trouble on the Taro front for Sun Pharma - Business Line (link.reuters.com/tyz87v) Wage increase battle at Bajaj Auto reaches court - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/vyz87v) Indian election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate CMC Ltd wins legal case against Kuwait Stock Exchange India's JSW Steel sees flat coking coal imports in 2014/15 RIL wins two hydrocarbon blocks in Myanmar for exploration - Mint (link.reuters.com/wyz87v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)