GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange SINc1 are up 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS gains 0.6 percent. * The euro was wallowing near three-week lows in Asia on Friday as speculation intensified that the European Central Bank might ease policy further, while similar hopes of stimulus in China gave a fillip to Asian shares. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, erasing most of the S&P 500's year-to-date gain, as banking and technology stocks led the selloff. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * The Indian government will finalise its borrowing calendar for the April-September period. * RBI governor at a University of Chicago event in Delhi. * India's external debt data (Tentative) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click The great Indian election: it's about jobs - India cbank extends deadline on capital norms under Basel III to March 31, 2019 - Relief for Bayer as Natco barred from exporting anti-cancer drug - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/tej97v) Tech Mahindra may buy stake in social business startup - Times of India (link.reuters.com/sej97v) India cbank eases FX hedging rules for exporters, importers - India cbank to ease OTC derivative exposure norms for standalone primary dealers from April 1 - Infosys US unit selected by Prime Therapeutics to set up testing centre - Coal India likely to walk out of 80 bln rupee fertiliser JV - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/rej97v)