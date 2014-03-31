* Nifty futures traded at Singapore Exchange is up 0.41
percent while MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.21 percent.
* Asian stocks were up slightly in a cautious start to the week
on Monday, with investors holding out hopes that China would
take steps to stimulate the economy.
* U.S. stocks ended up on Friday but off their session highs as
a late afternoon selloff in the biotechnology sector weighed on
the overall market. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell nearly 3
percent for the week, marking its worst week since October 2012.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
India's fiscal deficit data for April-Feb
Infrastructure output for February
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India to borrow $61.4 bln between April-Sept - govt -
Vedanta donations to Indian parties ruled illegal by Delhi
court -
Reliance not to change D6 gas price from April 1 -govt
source -
If Modi wins election, neighbours can expect a more muscular
India -
Suzlon eyes 100 bln rupee LSE listing for arm - Times of
India
(link.reuters.com/kes97v)
Safaricom, Bharti get conditional approval to buy Kenyan
rival -
India mkt regulator extends foreign portfolio investor rule
implementation to June -
ANALYSIS-In battling Maruti Suzuki, Indian fund managers
find voice -
Jain Irrigation Systems may sell stake in food processing
unit - Economic Times
(link.reuters.com/jes97v)
GMR puts aircraft maintenance unit on sale - Mint
(link.reuters.com/hes97v)
