* Nifty futures traded at Singapore Exchange is up 0.41 percent while MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.21 percent. * Asian stocks were up slightly in a cautious start to the week on Monday, with investors holding out hopes that China would take steps to stimulate the economy. * U.S. stocks ended up on Friday but off their session highs as a late afternoon selloff in the biotechnology sector weighed on the overall market. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell nearly 3 percent for the week, marking its worst week since October 2012. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH India's fiscal deficit data for April-Feb Infrastructure output for February INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India to borrow $61.4 bln between April-Sept - govt - Vedanta donations to Indian parties ruled illegal by Delhi court - Reliance not to change D6 gas price from April 1 -govt source - If Modi wins election, neighbours can expect a more muscular India - Suzlon eyes 100 bln rupee LSE listing for arm - Times of India (link.reuters.com/kes97v) Safaricom, Bharti get conditional approval to buy Kenyan rival - India mkt regulator extends foreign portfolio investor rule implementation to June - ANALYSIS-In battling Maruti Suzuki, Indian fund managers find voice - Jain Irrigation Systems may sell stake in food processing unit - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jes97v) GMR puts aircraft maintenance unit on sale - Mint (link.reuters.com/hes97v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)