* Nifty futures traded at Singapore Exchange is up 0.36 percent while MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.45 percent. * Asian shares hit four-month highs on Tuesday after China's official PMI survey showed manufacturing managed to continue expanding in March, and dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 ending both March and the first quarter of 2014 with moderate gains, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen relieved concerns about a rate hike coming earlier than expected. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review. The central bank is expected to keep its policy interest rate unchanged after retail inflation, its preferred price gauge, eased to a 25-month low in February (11:00 IST) * India-Manufacturing PMI (10:30 IST) Automakers report monthly sales for March. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH India cbank likely to keep policy rate unchanged, voice caution - India's April-Feb fiscal deficit at $100 bln, stays above budgeted estimates - India's 2013/14 current account deficit likely to be $35 bln -finance minister - India's Feb infrastructure output up 4.5 pct y/y - govt - RBI wants govt to pare stakes in banks - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/sub28v) US company in talks to acquire Educomp - Times of India (link.reuters.com/rub28v) IOC to cut gasoline prices by 1.2 pct from Tuesday - Reliance to keep supplying gas to Indian fertiliser firms -govt - Developing Asia can sustain growth pace, risks easing - ADB - India's NTPC to start up three new solar power plants - Tata Communications' plan to sell Neotel to Vodacom may come to a nought - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qub28v) Adani's Mundra becomes first Indian port to cross 100 mt cargo mark - Mint (link.reuters.com/pub28v) India to consult cbank on easing gold import curbs-finance minister - Climate change threatens India's economy, food security - IPCC - Adhunik group to divest up to 26 pct in Orissa Manganese and Minerals - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nub28v) GMR Energy files papers for 14 bln rupee public issue - Business Line (link.reuters.com/mub28v) GVK wants to sell Punjab unit to NTPC - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/kub28v)