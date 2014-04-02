GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures traded at Singapore Exchange up 0.8 percent while MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.1 percent. * Asian share markets added to their recent rally on Wednesday as investors chose to accentuate the positive in a mixed bag of global economic data, pressuring the safe haven yen to a 10-week trough. * U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending at a record close, after positive data on factory activity indicated economic growth was gaining traction following a harsh winter. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan to speak to analysts via teleconference on the central bank's monetary policy statement. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India Election Commission allows cbank to announce new bank licences - India cbank halts further FII share purchase in Axis Bank as limit breached - SpiceJet's Re 1 base fare offer nixed by DGCA - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/suk28v) India's Tata Motors March sales fall 30 Pct - India's Ashok Leyland Ltd says March total sales down 27 pct - India's Hero Motocorp says March sales up 11.9 pct - Jet Airways (India) says expands codeshare partnership with Air France - JSW Steel says reduces prices for some products - Indian Bank to increase its base rate to 10.25 pct per annum - (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)