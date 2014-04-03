* Nifty futures traded at Singapore Exchange up 0.07
percent while MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
gains 0.15 percent.
* Asian shares nudged higher to four-month highs in early trade
on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned risk appetite,
leaving the safe-haven yen languishing at 10-week lows.
* The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Wednesday as
signs of steady private-sector hiring suggested that the economy
was slowly building momentum after a winter-related
pullback.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India-Services PMI for March
* Indian Supreme Court to resume hearing of an appeal seeking
release of the Sahara conglomerate chief
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Indian central bank grants two new bank licences in cautious
experiment -
Larsen & Toubro may write off slow-moving orders worth 150
bln rupees - Economic Times
India cbank Khan clarifies spreading mark-to-market losses
lapsed on March 31 -
India cbank says banks do not need to cut HTM holdings for
now -
If Modi wins election, neighbours can expect a more muscular
India -
Reliance Jio, RCom finalise third infra deal - Business
Standard
Tata SIA airline joint venture cleared by aviation ministry
- Mint
MCX shareholders suggest a bonus issue to cut Financial
Technologies stake - Economic Times
Ashok Leyland gets contract worth $50 million -
NW18 HSN Holdings Plc files for IPO of up to $75 mln -
Suzlon Energy takes over US client Edison Mission Energy's
wind farm to recover $208 million dues - Economic Times
