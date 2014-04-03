* Nifty futures traded at Singapore Exchange up 0.07 percent while MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.15 percent. * Asian shares nudged higher to four-month highs in early trade on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned risk appetite, leaving the safe-haven yen languishing at 10-week lows. * The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Wednesday as signs of steady private-sector hiring suggested that the economy was slowly building momentum after a winter-related pullback. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India-Services PMI for March * Indian Supreme Court to resume hearing of an appeal seeking release of the Sahara conglomerate chief INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Indian central bank grants two new bank licences in cautious experiment - Larsen & Toubro may write off slow-moving orders worth 150 bln rupees - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bus28v) India cbank Khan clarifies spreading mark-to-market losses lapsed on March 31 - India cbank says banks do not need to cut HTM holdings for now - If Modi wins election, neighbours can expect a more muscular India - Reliance Jio, RCom finalise third infra deal - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/zes28v) Tata SIA airline joint venture cleared by aviation ministry - Mint (link.reuters.com/xes28v) MCX shareholders suggest a bonus issue to cut Financial Technologies stake - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wes28v) Ashok Leyland gets contract worth $50 million - NW18 HSN Holdings Plc files for IPO of up to $75 mln - Suzlon Energy takes over US client Edison Mission Energy's wind farm to recover $208 million dues - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ves28v) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)