* NSE futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.2 percent to 6,764, a 28-point premium to the underlying NSE index close on Thursday, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.02 percent. * Asian markets were settling for a subdued session on Friday as investors counted down the hours to the U.S. jobs report, while the euro nursed a grudge after the European Central Bank opened the door to more aggressive easing, albeit not just yet. * U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, as investors turned cautious ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report, while a drop in biotech and momentum shares dragged the Nasdaq down nearly 1 percent. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is scheduled to give an address at an industry event in Pune, in the western state of Maharashtra. * India's foreign reserves and bank lending data (1700 IST) * U.S. jobs data due later in the day INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH India's newest banks plot divergent growth strategies - Post-election showdown looms for India's central bank chief - Forget $8 proposed by RIL, ONGC asks for nearly $13 for deep-sea gas - Economic Times MCX board defers pref issue, advises fee renegotiation - Business Line SAIL registers growth of 7 pct in sales in 2013-14 - National Aluminium co Ltd says FY bauxite production up 17 pct - Tata Motors says co to enter into the Philippines automotive market - NMDC says 2013-14 iron ore production up about 11 pct - Sobha Developers says Q4 sale value up 5.8 percent