GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.05 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.1 percent.

* Asian markets steadied on Friday as Japanese shares recouped early losses, though investors were pensive ahead of jobs data that could make or break the case for an imminent scaling back in U.S. stimulus.

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 dropping for a fifth straight session after a round of mixed economic data left traders guessing as to when the Federal Reserve would begin to slow its stimulus program. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

* RBI to sell 150 bln rupees of govt bonds.

* India market regulator likely to announce insider trading rules.

* India's foreign investment regulator to consider Vodafone's $1.6 bln unit stake buy proposal.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Jaguar Land Rover says Rio factory to start producing in 2016

Mahindra to recall 900 units of Scorpio Ex variant - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/fub35v)

Piramal Enterprises offered 51 pct premium for Vodafone stake - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/gub35v)

Apollo Tyres puts Thailand, Europe plants on hold - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/hub35v)

Banks close to recasting ABG Shipyard's Rs 100 bln loan - Mint (link.reuters.com/jub35v)

HC asks Videocon to clear up to 38 million euro dues of Italian bank - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/kub35v)

India to allow cash-settled interest rate futures on 10-yr govt bonds (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)