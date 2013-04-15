April 15 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.43
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
was down 0.94 percent.
* Asian shares fell on Monday after global equities and
commodities slumped late last week on weak U.S. growth and
rekindled worries in the euro zone, turning investor sentiment
cautious ahead of a batch of Chinese data due later in the day.
* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, retreating
from the previous session's record highs on a drop in financial
shares, but major indexes had the biggest weekly gains since the
first week of the year.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India March WPI inflation data around 0600 GMT.
* India's apex court to resume hearing on pleas by
billionaires Sunil Mittal and Ravi Ruia in telecoms case.
* Sistema Shyam TeleServices, the Indian mobile phone unit
of Russian conglomerate Sistema, has called a presser at 0645
GMT where CEO Vsevolod Rozanov will talk about its future
strategy in India. (0745 GMT)
* India Finance Minister P Chidambaram visits Canada, United
States from April 15-19.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India's March inflation rate seen easing marginally
India's Chidambaram to woo investors in N. America to fund
current account gap
Cairn seeks $8.5/mbtu selling price for Rajasthan gas - PTI in
Business Line (link.reuters.com/mab47t)
India's L&T to buy out Komatsu stake from equal
JV
Hero MotoCorp announces five-year warranty on all two wheelers -
PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nab47t)
India Post, TCS to sign 14 bn rupees IT deal on Monday - PTI in
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pab47t)
Two Japanese and four Indian firms in race for GSPC LNG stake -
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qab47t)
India's Welspun to temporarily discontinue plate and coil
production at Anjar facility
Coal India aims to trim stocks by 26 pct in 2013/14 - chairman
Bids for 1,483 km freight corridor project by May - Economic
Times (link.reuters.com/rab47t)
Honda plans smaller diesel engine for emerging markets -
Business Standard (link.reuters.com/sab47t)
Strife in Syria halts BHEL's 20 bn rupees project - Mint
(link.reuters.com/tab47t)
Retail giant H&M plans India debut - Financial Express
(link.reuters.com/vab47t)
(Compiled By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)