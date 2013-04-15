April 15 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.43 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.94 percent. * Asian shares fell on Monday after global equities and commodities slumped late last week on weak U.S. growth and rekindled worries in the euro zone, turning investor sentiment cautious ahead of a batch of Chinese data due later in the day. * U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, retreating from the previous session's record highs on a drop in financial shares, but major indexes had the biggest weekly gains since the first week of the year. FACTORS TO WATCH * India March WPI inflation data around 0600 GMT. * India's apex court to resume hearing on pleas by billionaires Sunil Mittal and Ravi Ruia in telecoms case. * Sistema Shyam TeleServices, the Indian mobile phone unit of Russian conglomerate Sistema, has called a presser at 0645 GMT where CEO Vsevolod Rozanov will talk about its future strategy in India. (0745 GMT) * India Finance Minister P Chidambaram visits Canada, United States from April 15-19. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. India's March inflation rate seen easing marginally India's Chidambaram to woo investors in N. America to fund current account gap Cairn seeks $8.5/mbtu selling price for Rajasthan gas - PTI in Business Line (link.reuters.com/mab47t) India's L&T to buy out Komatsu stake from equal JV Hero MotoCorp announces five-year warranty on all two wheelers - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/nab47t) India Post, TCS to sign 14 bn rupees IT deal on Monday - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pab47t) Two Japanese and four Indian firms in race for GSPC LNG stake - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/qab47t) India's Welspun to temporarily discontinue plate and coil production at Anjar facility Coal India aims to trim stocks by 26 pct in 2013/14 - chairman Bids for 1,483 km freight corridor project by May - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/rab47t) Honda plans smaller diesel engine for emerging markets - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/sab47t) Strife in Syria halts BHEL's 20 bn rupees project - Mint (link.reuters.com/tab47t) Retail giant H&M plans India debut - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/vab47t) (Compiled By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)