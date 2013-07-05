July 5 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.68 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.57 percent higher. * Asian stocks rose on Friday, while the euro and sterling nursed losses after the two most important central banks in Europe surprised by assuring investors they were in no hurry to wind down stimulus. * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a volatile half-day session on Wednesday as traders squared positions before the holiday and Friday's job market data. FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will deliver the inaugural address at a banking conference. (0530 GMT) * RBI to release forex reserves, bank credit data. (1130 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Coal Ministry agrees to sign fuel-supply pacts for 11 stalled power projects - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vyn49t) Chidambaram wants to lift cap of 15 pct on bulk deposits for PSU banks - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyn49t) Deepak Fertilisers may call on Saroj Poddar to buy out his stake in Mangalore Chemicals - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xyn49t) Diageo winds up with 25 pct stake in United Spirits Unilever raises stake in Indian unit to 67 pct RBI to consult govt on Aditya Birla Nuvo's banking licence application - Mint (link.reuters.com/zyn49t) India's Adani group pulls out of Indonesian project, coal miner Bukit Asam faces setback India's Strides Arcolab board ups FII investment limit from 49 pct to 74 pct India's BGR Energy promoter offers to sell 3.02 pct stake India's Canara Bank cuts its base rate by 30 bps NTT Docomo to stay with Tata Teleservices: Report - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bap49t) Government plans to hike sugar import duty to 15 pct from 10 pct - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cap49t) Nod to privatise Kolkata and Chennai airports - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/dap49t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)