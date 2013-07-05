July 5 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.68
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
rose 0.57 percent higher.
* Asian stocks rose on Friday, while the euro and sterling
nursed losses after the two most important central banks in
Europe surprised by assuring investors they were in no hurry to
wind down stimulus.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a volatile half-day
session on Wednesday as traders squared positions before the
holiday and Friday's job market data.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty
will deliver the inaugural address at a banking conference.
(0530 GMT)
* RBI to release forex reserves, bank credit data. (1130
GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
For additional press items double click
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
Coal Ministry agrees to sign fuel-supply pacts for 11
stalled power projects - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/vyn49t)
Chidambaram wants to lift cap of 15 pct on bulk deposits for
PSU banks - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/wyn49t)
Deepak Fertilisers may call on Saroj Poddar to buy out his
stake in Mangalore Chemicals - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/xyn49t)
Diageo winds up with 25 pct stake in United Spirits
Unilever raises stake in Indian unit to 67 pct
RBI to consult govt on Aditya Birla Nuvo's banking licence
application - Mint (link.reuters.com/zyn49t)
India's Adani group pulls out of Indonesian project, coal
miner Bukit Asam faces setback
India's Strides Arcolab board ups FII investment limit from
49 pct to 74 pct
India's BGR Energy promoter offers to sell 3.02 pct stake
India's Canara Bank cuts its base rate by 30 bps
NTT Docomo to stay with Tata Teleservices: Report - PTI in
Economic Times (link.reuters.com/bap49t)
Government plans to hike sugar import duty to 15 pct from 10
pct - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cap49t)
Nod to privatise Kolkata and Chennai airports - Business
Standard (link.reuters.com/dap49t)
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)