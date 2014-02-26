* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.07
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is higher 0.12 percent.
* Asian markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday
following a flat finish on Wall Street and as concerns over
opaque policy moves in China kept investors on edge.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, easing back from record
territory a day earlier as weak economic data offset gains in
Home Depot HD.N and other retail shares.
KEY EVENTS To WATCH
* Monthly derivatives contract expiry
* RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to inaugurate the annual meet of
markets' body Fixed Income Money Market And Derivatives
Association Of India (FIMMDA)
* NSE to launch trading of VIX futures
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
Infosys will hive off products business next fiscal, Sanjay
Purohit to be CEO - Times of India (link.reuters.com/kep27v)
Life Insurance Corp likely to pick up 5 percent stake in
BHEL - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jep27v)
India's regional parties seal alliance ahead of elections
American Tower Corp likely to bid for Tata
Teleservices-owned Viom Networks - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mep27v)
Tata Power Renewable Energy acquires AES Saurashtra
Windfarms - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/nep27v)
KPIT Technologies may sell minority stake to PEs - Economic
Times (link.reuters.com/pep27v)
Ceat resumes manufacturing operations at Bhandup plant
India's NTPC says signs MoU to take over Lakhisarai Bijlee
BRICS to set up their bank within five years, progress slow
- Russia
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)