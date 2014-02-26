* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.07 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is higher 0.12 percent. * Asian markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday following a flat finish on Wall Street and as concerns over opaque policy moves in China kept investors on edge. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, easing back from record territory a day earlier as weak economic data offset gains in Home Depot HD.N and other retail shares. KEY EVENTS To WATCH * Monthly derivatives contract expiry * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to inaugurate the annual meet of markets' body Fixed Income Money Market And Derivatives Association Of India (FIMMDA) * NSE to launch trading of VIX futures INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Infosys will hive off products business next fiscal, Sanjay Purohit to be CEO - Times of India (link.reuters.com/kep27v) Life Insurance Corp likely to pick up 5 percent stake in BHEL - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/jep27v) India's regional parties seal alliance ahead of elections American Tower Corp likely to bid for Tata Teleservices-owned Viom Networks - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/mep27v) Tata Power Renewable Energy acquires AES Saurashtra Windfarms - PTI in Mint (link.reuters.com/nep27v) KPIT Technologies may sell minority stake to PEs - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/pep27v) Ceat resumes manufacturing operations at Bhandup plant India's NTPC says signs MoU to take over Lakhisarai Bijlee BRICS to set up their bank within five years, progress slow - Russia (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)