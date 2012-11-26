GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.38 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.16 percent. * U.S. stocks rose for a fifth day during a holiday-shortened, thinly-traded session on Friday as investors picked up recently beaten-down shares of large technology companies. * Asian shares rose on Monday on the hope Greece can avoid a near-term bankruptcy, with euro zone finance ministers meeting later in the day, but a regional Spanish vote favouring separatist parties clouded Madrid's push for fiscal austerity FACTORS TO WATCH * Government holding all-party meeting to break deadlock on the opposition demand for a debate-and-vote on new retail policy. (0630 GMT) * Top officials from the Reserve Bank of India and Chinese government will be part of the 'Asian Financial Cooperation Conference' on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 in Mumbai. (0445 GMT) * India farm minister, Sharad Pawar, to inaugurate an international congress on agronomy. (0400 GMT) * Aston Martin stands at the centre of an international takeover battle after Indian motors group Mahindra trumped an Italian bid for half of the British luxury car maker. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH POLICY * India's economic growth probably languished near a three-year low of 5.5 percent in the quarter that ended in September, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Saturday, a pace that will increase the pressure on the government to enact tough reforms. (Reuters) here * The government's disinvestment programme, which has struggled to get off the ground, could face another setback as the oil ministry has expressed reservations about the proposed stake sale in Oil India and Engineers India. (Economic Times) here * Land Bill will see important changes before it is cleared by the cabinet and introduced in parliament. (Financial Express) here * A top government official defended on Saturday India's decision to permit IKEA to sell only furniture products in the country, curtailing the Swedish retailer's investment plans in a fast growing consumer market. (Reuters) here REGULATORY * The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or Sebi, has warned as many as 40 listed private companies that the June 2013 deadline for promoters to reduce their holding to 75 percent would not be relaxed, and firms as well as their owners risked sanctions if they failed to comply. (Economic Times) here * Sebi has filed appeals in the Bombay High Court against an order passed by the Central Information Commission (CIC) earlier this month in the RIL insider trading case. (Business Standard) here * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon come up with guidelines to simplify know-your-customer (KYC) norms and to make Aadhaar the proof for address and identification. (Business Standard) FUND RAISING * India raised 8.1 billion rupees ($147 million) by selling shares of state-run Hindustan Copper Ltd on Friday, kick-starting a stalled divestment programme that is crucial to reining in a ballooning fiscal deficit. (Reuters) * Cash-starved Indian companies are increasingly turning to foreign markets to raise funds. At least half a dozen companies, such as ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), Dish TV, Power Grid Corp, Essar Oil and Gulf Oil, are looking to raise around $6 billion over the next few months through either equity, bonds or loans from overseas markets. (Business Standard) here * Global logistics services provider DHL Express' share sale in India's Blue Dart Express Ltd was covered nearly four times in a $172 million deal, revised stock exchanges data showed on Friday. (Reuters) * The government is considering the option of selling its residual stake in Hindustan Zinc and Balco, two erstwhile PSUs that were sold to mining giant Vedanta Resources during 2001-2003. (Financial Express) here * Non-banking finance company Bajaj Finance has sought market regulator Sebi's approval to raise up to 7.50 billion rupees through a rights issue. (Financial Express) here RESOURCES * India's Tata Steel said on Friday it would cut 900 jobs across Britain as part of a restructuring plan aimed at stemming losses in weak European markets. (Reuters) * India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp plans to raise up to $900 million in the first quarter of 2013 through a dollar bond issue to fund its acquisition in Azerbaijan, a top official said. (Reuters) * The quality of thermal coal for exports is dropping, prompting concern among utilities and mining companies that coal-fired power plants will become more expensive to run and will fall foul of stricter environmental laws. (Reuters) * Softening its stand on CAG audit, Reliance Industries has agreed to a scrutiny of its expenses in the flagging KG-D6 gas block by the official auditor even after expiry of the contractual period. (Financial Express) here AVIATION * The buzz on the street is getting louder on a possible deal between Naresh Goyal's Jet Airways and Middle-Eastern carrier Etihad Airways. PHARMA * GlaxoSmithKline Plc plans to raise its stake in its Indian consumer products arm GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd to 75 percent from 43.16 percent through an open offer, the manager to the offer said on Monday.  * Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd has recalled its generic version of Pfizer Inc's cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor in the United States after certain batches were found to contain glass particles. (Reuters)