US STOCKS-Wall St slips as geopolitical risks gather, earnings loom
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
July 11 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 1.68 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 2.06 percent higher. * Asian shares climbed to a three-week high on Thursday on comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future, and the dollar stabilised. * The Dow slipped and the S&P 500 edged up less than a point on Wednesday, interrupting a four-day rally, with investors trying to gauge when the Federal Reserve may scale back on its economic stimulus.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India cbank to meet bankers to discuss macro economic developments ahead of monetary policy review. (0930 GMT)
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao is visiting a village in central Indian city of Indore as a part of the bank's outreach programme. (1000 GMT)
* India oil minister to hold a press conference on his visit to Iraq. (1030 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
India's oil ministry asked to examine new gas pricing
Wockhardt barred from making drugs for Europe - Mint (link.reuters.com/jeq59t)
Mukesh Ambani to lease Rcom's cable network for Rs 30 bln - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/keq59t)
Battle for Mangalore Chemicals hots up as Zuari hikes stake to 13.5 pct to thwart hostile bid - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/meq59t)
India pushes back release time of growth, inflation data
POSCO set to get India iron ore licence-sources
Tech Mahindra scouts for buys in Australia - Business Line link.reuters.com/neq59t
India's Jain Irrigation board seeks sale of its wind power business
India cbank sells net $107 mln in spot forex market in May
Indian jewellers may ban sale of gold coins, bars for 6 months
Jupiter Metal makes open offer to acquire 30 pct of Kalindee Rail
IIFCL, PFC tie-up likely; will help reduce loan rates for power firms - Mint (link.reuters.com/peq59t)
Undecided Ministries may delay FDI cap-hike move - Business Line (link.reuters.com/qeq59t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
