July 11 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 1.68 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 2.06 percent higher. * Asian shares climbed to a three-week high on Thursday on comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future, and the dollar stabilised. * The Dow slipped and the S&P 500 edged up less than a point on Wednesday, interrupting a four-day rally, with investors trying to gauge when the Federal Reserve may scale back on its economic stimulus.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India cbank to meet bankers to discuss macro economic developments ahead of monetary policy review. (0930 GMT)

* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao is visiting a village in central Indian city of Indore as a part of the bank's outreach programme. (1000 GMT)

* India oil minister to hold a press conference on his visit to Iraq. (1030 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

India's oil ministry asked to examine new gas pricing

Wockhardt barred from making drugs for Europe - Mint (link.reuters.com/jeq59t)

Mukesh Ambani to lease Rcom's cable network for Rs 30 bln - Hindustan Times (link.reuters.com/keq59t)

Battle for Mangalore Chemicals hots up as Zuari hikes stake to 13.5 pct to thwart hostile bid - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/meq59t)

India pushes back release time of growth, inflation data

POSCO set to get India iron ore licence-sources

Tech Mahindra scouts for buys in Australia - Business Line link.reuters.com/neq59t

India's Jain Irrigation board seeks sale of its wind power business

India cbank sells net $107 mln in spot forex market in May

Indian jewellers may ban sale of gold coins, bars for 6 months

Jupiter Metal makes open offer to acquire 30 pct of Kalindee Rail

IIFCL, PFC tie-up likely; will help reduce loan rates for power firms - Mint (link.reuters.com/peq59t)

Undecided Ministries may delay FDI cap-hike move - Business Line (link.reuters.com/qeq59t)