Aug 8 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.17 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.4 percent. * Asian stocks found a tentative footing early on Thursday, having suffered their biggest one-day slide in a month, though investors were nervous ahead of a slew of Chinese data as a troubling slowdown in the world's second-largest economy has rattled global markets recently. * U.S. stocks lost ground for a third consecutive session on Wednesday on growing uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve may start to wind down its stimulus, which has been a driving force behind the rally in equities this year.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram and Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Takru will attend the Reserve Bank of India's board meeting on Thursday. * Earnings on Thursday: Jet airways India Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd

India's Ranbaxy Q2 net loss at $85.3 mln

Trai may seek simultaneous 2G, 3G auctions - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/meh32v)

Regulator for $1.8 billion penalty on RIL for D6 shortfall - Business Line (link.reuters.com/neh32v)

Yashwant Sinha panel approves GST bill, proposes floor rate and ceiling - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/peh32v)

Adanis close to buying Dhamra Port from L&T, Tata Steel - PTI in Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/qeh32v)

Government may reimpose curbs on royalty payments to foreigners - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/reh32v)

Standard & Poor is sceptical of recovery, raises spectre of downgrade - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/seh32v)

Indian blue chips buy back rupee debt after price slump

India govt panel reviews potential risks to financial system -central bank

IBM and STMicroelectronics look to invest Rs 500 bln in chip-making in India - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/teh32v)

Suntory, Pernod Ricard in talks to buy stake in Tilaknagar Industries - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/veh32v)

DGH rejects finance ministry idea of old price for Reliance Industries - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/weh32v)

RBI lifts curbs on FIIs buying Maruti Suzuki shares - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/xeh32v)

Hero Moto to set up factories in US, Latin America - Times of India (link.reuters.com/zeh32v)

DLF puts Pune IT special economic zone on the block - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/buh32v)

IDFC looks for exit from Gurgaon highway deal - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/cuh32v)

NMDC to go ahead with India steel project without Severstal

JLR aims to sell 100,000 cars in China this year - exec (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)