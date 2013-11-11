Nov 11 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange trading 0.7 percent down while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.23 percent. * Asian shares edged away from a four-week low on Monday, while the dollar rose against the euro and yen as a surprise surge in U.S. jobs growth signaled the world's largest economy was on a firmer footing. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding from the previous session's selloff, after an unexpectedly strong payrolls report lent weight to views the world's largest economy is stronger than previously thought.

EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Results on Monday: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd. * India is expected to release trade data for October sometime between November 11 and 17. * India's finance minister speaks at an industry event at 1530 IST (1000 GMT) as part of the government's efforts to encourage the corporate to pay due taxes to the government.

Tata Motors posts first profit gain in a year on Jaguar Land Rover sales -

India's IOC buying "some" dollars from SBI - exec -

Indian Hotels abandons $1.2 bln bid for Orient-Express -

Judge: Apollo Tyres did not breach terms of Cooper deal -

India's Congress party goes into election warm-up on the backfoot -

Biting the hand that feeds: India's small towns favour opposition -

Future Retail's merger with arm under Sebi lens - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/pew54v)

Pipavav in talks with European firm to raise up to $150 million - Mint (link.reuters.com/qew54v)

Bloated food subsidies push record Rs 430 bln payment to next year - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/rew54v)

$350 billion Kuwait sovereign fund to invest on India story - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/sew54v)

Cairn India may get nod to explore rest of Rajasthan oil block - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/tew54v)

PM's council wants govt to cut stake in banks to 51 percent - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/vew54v)

Oil firms may get leeway to develop fields - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/wew54v)

India's grounded Kingfisher Airlines posts $114 mln loss in Q2 -

India's Crompton Greaves July-Sept net up 38.91 pct -

Indian coal mining clampdown to boost imports by steelmakers -

India squeezes its oil companies to meet fiscal deficit target -

India's United Spirits Sept quarter net more than doubles -

India's Dena Bank Sept qtr net profit nearly halves - (Compiled By Manoj Rawal)