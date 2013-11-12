Nov 12 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.07 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan lower 0.05 percent lower. * Asian shares held steady on Tuesday, with investors turning their attention to the Chinese Communist Party policy meeting for clues to China's economic agenda for the next decade, while the dollar's two-day rally against the euro came to a halt. * U.S. stocks edged up on Monday, lifting the Dow to a record closing high in light volume on Veterans Day while investors turned their focus to how soon the Federal Reserve may begin reducing stimulus. EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Results on Tuesday: Hindalco Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd and HPCL Ltd * India to report September industrial output and October CPI data. (1200GMT) * India to report October car sales data. (0500GMT) * Finance Minister P.Chidambaram at an industry event. (0900GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. PepsiCo says to invest $5.5 bln in India by 2020 - Rs 340 bln in fertiliser subsidy may be rolled over - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/med64v) Apollo's shrinking India sales show need to clinch Cooper deal - Novelis sees better H2 as profit sinks 74 pct year on year - Ajay Piramal to buy 20 pct in Shriram Capital for Rs 19 bln - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ned64v) Tussle over KG-D6 output: Reliance Industries to furnish bank guarantee - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/ped64v) Navi Mumbai airport project crosses last major hurdle - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/qed64v) Tatas, Jindal Steel to lose captive coal mines - Business Line (link.reuters.com/red64v) India cbank allows FIIs to invest in credit enhanced bonds - Iraq offers longer credit to Indian oil buyers - Reliance Power Sept-qtr net profit up 4 pct - Reliance Infrastructure July-Sept net up 12 pct - Corporation Bank July-Sept net down 96 pct - Godrej Industries July-Sept net up 22 pct - (Compiled By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)