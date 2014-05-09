(This item will be discontinued from May 12. Press items will be available at IN-PRESS and diary events at .BO. For any questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com or +91 22 6180 7425)

MUMBAI May 9 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.07 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is 0.16 percent lower. *Asian shares mostly slumped on Friday as a tense situation in Ukraine made investors cautious, though a tame inflation report from China calmed some nerves. * U.S. stocks mostly fell on Thursday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing lower, led by losses in the energy and utility sectors. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Ranbaxy Laboratories earnings * Indian industry group is set to release compiled auto sales data for April.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

For additional press items double click IN-PRESS NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. *Philippines' Emperador all set to buy Whyte & Mackay spirits business - Economic times (link.reuters.com/jas29v) *India's market regulator says exempts Etihad from share tender offer related to stake purchase in Jet Airways - Reuters *Bharat Forge says co's German unit wins 250 million euro multi-year contract - Reuters * India's Bharti Airtel says to spend $1 bln per year in Africa - Reuters * 7 airlines move court to hold up AirAsia takeoff - Financial Chronicle (link.reuters.com/kas29v) * Tata-Singapore Airlines plans to launch services from Sept - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/mas29v) * Adani, GVK, Lanco seek to cut stake in Australian coal mines - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/nas29v) * El Niño may impact growth by 1.75 pct: Assocham - Business Standard citing PTI (link.reuters.com/pas29v) * SBI pushing promoters to sell non-core assets of debt-hit cos - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/qas29v) * Cognizant Q1 hiring 'strongest' in 30 months - Hindu Business Line (link.reuters.com/ras29v) (Reporting by Indulal PM)