MUMBAI, June 6 India's main two indexes surged 1.5 percent each to mark record highs as blue-chips including oil and gas companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose on continued optimism about policy reforms by the new Narendra Modi government.

The NSE index rose as much as 1.53 percent to mark an all-time high of 7,588.25, while the BSE index touched a life high of 25,416.86.

Both indexes surpassed their previous records hit on May 16, the day that Modi won overwhelmingly in the country's elections.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp gained 12 percent while Reliance Industries rose 3 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)