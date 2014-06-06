US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
MUMBAI, June 6 India's main two indexes surged 1.5 percent each to mark record highs as blue-chips including oil and gas companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose on continued optimism about policy reforms by the new Narendra Modi government.
The NSE index rose as much as 1.53 percent to mark an all-time high of 7,588.25, while the BSE index touched a life high of 25,416.86.
Both indexes surpassed their previous records hit on May 16, the day that Modi won overwhelmingly in the country's elections.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp gained 12 percent while Reliance Industries rose 3 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487