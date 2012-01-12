A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Software bellwether Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), which reports quarterly earnings before trading begins, should set the trend for the BSE Sensex on Thursday, with industrial output also watched for direction.

Infosys is expected to post a 30 percent rise in December quarter profit, with margins helped by a weaker rupee, but investors will be focusing on the outlook for outsourcing and any revision in full-year forecast.

Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services, said Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS), which also reports quarterly earnings on Thursday, is not expected to show any surprise.

Industrial production in November probably rose at an annual rate of 2.2 percent, boosted by a rise in infrastructure sector output and auto sales, a Reuters poll showed. The data is due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). Output contracted 5.1 percent in October.

Infrastructure sector output, which contributes more than two-thirds of industrial output, rose at an annual rate of 6.8 percent in November, government data showed last month.

Diversified ITC (ITC.NS), the country's largest cigarette maker, will be watched after a senior executive said the company expects growth in its food business to ease in the coming fiscal year, in line with the industry, and plans to increase prices as food inflation remains high.

Asian shares were subdued and the euro hovered near a 16-month low on Thursday as worries about euro zone sovereign funding kept investors risk-averse ahead of a Spanish debt sale that is seen as a key test of confidence.

At 0202 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.04 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were little changed, pointing to a flat opening for the domestic market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Reliance Communications, after a source said the telecoms company is in talks with China Development Bank for a loan to redeem a $925 million convertible bond maturing in March.

* Crompton Greaves Ltd after it won contract for design, engineering, supply and installation of onshore, offshore substations for 219 MW offshore wind farm in the UK.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)