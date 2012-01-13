People look at a large screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is expected to tread water early on Friday, with investors cautious ahead of quarterly results next week.

DLF Ltd (DLF.NS), the country's largest listed realtor, is likely to fall after sources told Reuters the sale of its luxury hotel chain, Amanresorts International, has stalled due to lower-than-expected bids by shortlisted companies.

Sailav Kaji, director of institutional equities and chief strategist at Padmakshi Financial Services, said a recovery in global markets could push stocks higher later in the day but the outlook was rangebound.

After the No. 2 software services exporter Infosys (INFY.NS) cut its outlook for revenue on Thursday citing the debt troubles in Europe, investors are wary about the prospects for rivals Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) and Wipro (WIPR.NS) that release results next week.

Asian shares rose to a one-month high and the euro clung near its strongest in a week on Friday as strong demand for Spanish and Italian debt sales tempered risk aversion ahead of another auction from Rome later in the day.

At 0254 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.38 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were little changed, pointing to a flat opening for the domestic market.

The main BSE index .BSESN fell 0.9 percent on Thursday, led by software services companies.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Thomas Cook India (THOM.NS) may rise after the tour operator said there would be no impact on its operations because of the pledging of the company's shares by its UK-based parent.

* GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd (GVKP.NS) may rise after the company said its unit signed a road project with the National Highways Authority of India. The project has a 30-year concession period.

* Mandhana Industries (MAND.NS) is likely to fall after the textiles firm said tax authorities searched its offices.

