MUMBAI, Sept 12 India's benchmark BSE index surpassed 18,000 points for the first time since March 14, on hopes for fiscal reforms after the country's aviation minister expressed hopes the government would allow foreign direct investment into the sector.

Gains in local shares on Wednesday also tracked a risk-on mood globally, after Germany's top court backed the legality of the euro zone bailout funds, although with conditions.

SpiceJet Ltd rose 7.5 percent, Kingfisher Airlines advanced 8.5 percent, while Jet Airways added 4.8 percent.

India's benchmark BSE index was up 0.8 percent at 17.991.84 points as of 0950 GMT, after hitting a session high of 18,007.66.

The 50-share NSE index rose 0.7 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)