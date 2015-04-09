A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex closed at its highest in nearly a month, gaining for the fifth straight session on Thursday, with lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI.NS) rising after rating agency Moody's revised India's sovereign rating outlook.

Moody's revised India's sovereign rating outlook to "positive" from "stable" on Thursday, a step closer to an upgrade of the credit rating, as it expects actions by policymakers to lift the country's economic growth.

The Sensex gained 0.62 percent to 28,885.21 points, its highest closing level since March 12.

The Nifty ended 0.73 percent to 8,778.30 points, marking its highest close since March 5.

The Bank Nifty closed up 2.49 percent. State Bank of India closed up 2.54 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)