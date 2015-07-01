China April exports, imports rise less than expected
Beijing China's exports and imports rose in April but missed analysts' expectations, as domestic and foreign demand faltered and commodity prices fell.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, to close above the psychologically important 28,000 level, its highest close in nearly 2-1/2 months, as state-run banks rose after the government's plan for a comprehensive package raised hopes of faster recapitalisation.
The Bank Nifty rose 1.56 percent, marking its highest close since June 1. State Bank of India gained 1.9 percent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 0.86 percent, marking it highest close since April 17, while the 50-share Nifty gained 1.01 percent.
NEW DELHI India's most influential government think-tank has recommended lowering taxes and interest rates for loans on electric vehicles, while capping sales of conventional cars, signalling a dramatic shift in policy in one of the world's fastest growing auto markets.