BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
MUMBAI, Sept 12 Shares in the Indian unit of Siemens fell as much as 3.7 percent on Wednesday after the German engineering conglomerate is looking to sell a 1.2 percent stake in a deal that could raise up to $50 million.
Nearly 4 million shares of Siemens India unit, in which the parent has a 75 percent stake, are being sold to investors in the price band of 649.15 rupees to 698 rupees a share, according to the term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
As of 0350 GMT, the Indian unit of Siemens was down 3 percent at 677.25 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks