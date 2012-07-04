MUMBAI, July 4 UBS upgraded Indian stocks
to "overweight" citing attractive valuations compared
with growth markets in Southeast Asia and an improving trade
balance that could help improve domestic liquidity conditions.
Although the investment bank warned the country still faces
a number of challenges, including politics and potential
problems in the balance of payments, it recommended investors
continue to bet on India.
"We think the risk is worth it - that either improved risk
appetite globally helps lower domestic rates, or that in the
coming months an improving trade balance does the same," UBS
said.
"As such, we think liquidity will improve and by
interacting with sensible earnings estimates (that have as much
risk as elsewhere in the region in our view) and attractive
valuations, should help India perform better in relative terms,"
it added.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam ; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)