MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian shares hit a record high on Wednesday as software exporters such as Infosys rallied after strong U.S. manufacturing and construction data, while continued foreign buying and falling oil prices also helped.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.76 percent to its fourth consecutive record high of 27,225.85, before provisionally ending 0.45 percent higher.

The NSE index rose as much as 0.73 percent to its third straight record high of 8,141.9. It provisionally ended up 0.39 percent.

Infosys rose 3.2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services ended higher 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)