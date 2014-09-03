MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian shares hit a record high
on Wednesday as software exporters such as Infosys
rallied after strong U.S. manufacturing and construction data,
while continued foreign buying and falling oil prices also
helped.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.76 percent to its
fourth consecutive record high of 27,225.85, before
provisionally ending 0.45 percent higher.
The NSE index rose as much as 0.73 percent to its
third straight record high of 8,141.9. It provisionally ended up
0.39 percent.
Infosys rose 3.2 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services
ended higher 2.6 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)