MUMBAI, April 21 Indian shares hit record highs on Monday as lenders such as Axis Bank rallied ahead of their financial results starting later this week, while strong gains in debt markets reduced concerns about potential losses in the sector's bond portfolios.

Sentiment also got a boost after India's top court allowed resumption of mining in the state of Goa, sending shares in miners such as Sesa Sterlite Ltd surging.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed up 0.6 percent at 22,764.83, while the broader NSE index provisionally rose 0.56 percent to close at 6,817. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)