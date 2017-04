MUMBAI, July 22 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, approaching their record highs hit earlier this month after telecom stocks surged following Idea Cellular' better-than-expected earnings while stronger Asian shares also bolstered sentiment.

Bharti Airtel provisionally rose 4.8 percent while Idea Cellular ended 4.7 percent higher.

The broader NSE index provisionally ended 1.1 percent higher after marking an intraday high of 7,773.85, not too far from its record high of 7,808.85 hit on July 8. (reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)